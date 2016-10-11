Jillian Michaels’ Favorite Exercise to Work Your Core & Glutes After Having a Baby

Here’s a great move that will tone your core and your lower body to start getting back in shape after giving birth. In this video, fitness trainer Jillian Michaels demonstrates a Stationary Lunge with Pelvic Tilt & Bicep Curls.

To get started, put your hands on your hips. Start with your feet hip-width apart and step one foot forward, coming into a wide stance with both feet pointing forward and your back heel lifted off the ground. Bend your knees, lowering until both legs form a 90-degree angle. Repeat sequence on opposite side. When you’re ready, add bicep curls to the lunge. Grab 3- or 5-pound weights, or hold both ends of a resistance band in your hands and tuck the middle of the band under your front foot.

Be safe! Wait at least six weeks postpartum to do any type of strength training – and at least three months if you had diastasis recti or a C-section – and be sure to get your doctor’s approval before you begin.