Jillian Michaels' Kick-Butt Workout Playlist

"I need at least 160 beats a minute—I need energy in my workouts," says Jillian Michaels, The Biggest Loser trainer and author of Slim for Life.

"I give myself permission to leave once I've started working out. I'm like, 'If I don't feel it, if it isn't great for me at 15 minutes in, then I'll go home.' That keeps me from feeling pressured."

Here are her current faves:



"Years" (vocal mix version) by Alesso

"Are We All We Are" by Pink

"She Wolf" by David Guetta, featuring Sia

"Hungry Hearts" (radio edit version) by Nause

"Levels" by Avicii

