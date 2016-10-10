Jillian Michaels’ Fave Core-Strengthening Post-Baby Exercise

After giving birth, it’s normal to look down at your baby “pouch” and think: Goodbye abs, it was nice knowing you. But it doesn’t have to be that way—Jillian Michaels says so!

With patience and strength training you can tone your abdominal walls and lose extra belly-fat in the process. Plus, it can help prevent lower back pain caused by—what else—lifting your new bundle of joy out of her crib, off the floor, into a car seat, etc. Wait at least six weeks postpartum to do any type of strength training—and at least three months if you had diastasis recti or a C-section.

In this video, Jillian demonstrates a Plank Roll, an exercise that will challenge your balance and arm strength in addition to tightening up your deep abdominal muscles. Start in a forearm plank, making a long line from the crown of your head to your heels. Make sure your hips aren’t drooping to engage the core and take pressure off your lower back. Hold for 10 seconds. Then, slowly roll into a side plank, so your elbow is directly under your shoulder and your feet are stacked on top of each other. Your body should be in a long, diagonal line from crown of the head to heels. Hold 10 seconds. Finally, roll through forearm plank to do a side plank on the other side. Hold for 10 seconds.