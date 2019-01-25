Jillian Michaels Shows How to Fix 3 Core Moves People Always Get Wrong

If you’re anything like us, you probably hit the ab mat at the end of your workout. Maybe you do cardio, lift some weights, and then plop down to work your core. The thing is, by that point you’re probably exhausted, making it easy to sacrifice your form when it comes time for abs.

You’re not the only one with this problem, which is why we asked fitness guru Jillian Michaels to show us how to fix three common moves that are sure to whip your core into shape.

Push-ups

Place your hands under your armpits, not way out to the sides. Then adjust your feet so they are shoulder width apart. Next, pull your weight forward so you feel the burn in your arms.

Push-up to side plank

Pull your feet together, making them slightly closer than they would be for a normal pushup. When you twist into the side plank position, stack your feet on top of each other and push your hips to the sky.

Mountain climbers

Make sure to kick your knees into your chest instead of out to your elbows. You’ll also want to slightly round your back to engage your core.

