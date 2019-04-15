Jessamyn Stanley's 3 Yoga Poses for Relieving Neck and Shoulder Pain

After a long day at work, many of us complain of neck and shoulder pain. It’s inevitable to feel discomfort after being seated upright for eight or more hours a day. Luckily, we have yoga expert and body positivity role model Jessamyn Stanley to show us some yoga moves to stretch out our neck and shoulders.

Stanley starts with a window pane stretch. With both your arms behind your head, grab onto both elbows, forming a rectangle. Move your shoulders and neck to one side and hold for a nice, deep stretch. Remember to do the same stretch on the other side.

Next, Stanley transitions into the ear-to-shoulder stretch. Place your left hand gently over your right ear. Slowly pull your head to your left shoulder for a deep stretch in the right side on your neck. Repeat the exercise on the opposite side.

For the final pose, Stanley shows us how to thread the needle. Start on all fours on your mat, then take your left arm and slide it through the square that your right leg and arm make. As you move your arm through the square, bring your shoulder to the mat for a great stretch in your shoulders and back. As always, remember to repeat on the other side of your body.

Like any yoga flow, finish in prayer and take a minute to reflect.

