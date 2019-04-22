Jessamyn Stanley's 5-Minute Yoga for Beginners

Ever wanted to try yoga but felt too intimidated by the hardcore yogis? Body-positive yoga icon Jessamyn Stanley kicks that yoga stereotype to the curb with this five-minute yoga flow that’s perfect for beginners.

“Leave your hang-ups at the door,” Stanley says in the video above. “Don’t worry if you’ve never done yoga before, this is the sequence for you.”

Stanley starts by helping us get into Warrior Two. Start by standing with your legs together or at hips-distance apart. Bring your hands to your hips, then step your left leg back behind you and turn your feet so they are parallel. Next, turn your right foot so it is parallel with the long edge of your mat while your left foot stays parallel with the short edge of your mat.

Bend into your front knee, and bring your weight into your right thigh. Press into the back edge of your left foot. If you’re ready for a challenge, bring your arms out and open up your chest to the side, “like an offering. This is what you are giving the universe,” Stanley says. Make sure to repeat in the other direction.

From Warrior Two, Stanley will also show you how to transition into Goddess Warrior. Then you’ll finish the flow with your legs together and your arms stretched to the sky before you bring your palms to heart center. “Take this, carry it with you, and share with those you love,” Stanley says.

