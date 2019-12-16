Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to chic workout gear, and her recent paparazzi shots in Miami are proof. The Hustlers star arrived at the gym on Saturday wearing an all-white ensemble, from her stylish white massive cat-eye sunglasses (part of the J. Lo collab with Quay Australia) down to her beloved pair of Kooples by Slick Woods sneakers (which are, sadly, sold out everywhere).

But the real showstopper of Lopez’s sleek look was a pair of Beyond Yoga Drip Drop High-Waisted Leggings ($99, was $110; zappos.com). While the singer’s obsession with Beyond Yoga is well documented, the A-lister actually swapped her go-to pair, the Alloy Ombre Leggings ($82 was $110; zappos.com), for this alternative metallic design.

RELATED: Why the $92 Leggings J. Lo Swears By Are Worth the Splurge

The Drip Drop leggings have an ombre design that’s similar to the brand’s popular Alloy Ombre style, but the key difference is the exclusive fabric they’re made with. Developed for high-performance activities, the signature Drip Dot Sportflex fabric has a slightly compressive feel and moisture-wicking properties for a faster dry.

Like the rest of the brand’s lineup, you can expect these leggings to have plenty of built-in stretch, ensuring a full range of motion when conquering your workout routine. Plus, the seamless construction minimizes distractions by preventing uncomfortable irritation or chafing, while the high-waisted design keeps the leggings firmly in place.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Sports Niyama Sol Leggings in Bold Gym Look Posted by Fiancé Alex Rodriguez

Image zoom Zappos.com

To buy: Beyond Yoga Drip Drop High-Waisted Midi Leggings, $99 (was $110); zappos.com

The Drip Drop style runs slightly smaller than Beyond Yoga’s other styles, according to Zappos reviewers, but still maintains Beyond Yoga’s signature pillar of comfort. What’s more, the leggings are super cute—gym-goers and fitness instructors alike said they receive tons of compliments while wearing them.

Between the super trendy design and celebrity stamp of approval, we’re not too surprised to find these leggings already sold out at most retailers. But luckily, you can still find them in stock at Zappos right now, and they’re on sale for just $99.

While you won’t be able to recreate Lopez’s all-white look—her exact white colorway is still out of stock—the available black and gray colorways are perfect for creating your own monochromatic outfit. And with the gym about to be full of new faces in the new year, there’s no better time than now to upgrade your workout wardrobe.

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.