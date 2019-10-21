J. Lo’s Abs Are On Fire in This Super Sweaty Gym Selfie

Let's just take a minute to appreciate Jennifer Lopez's abs, shall we?

On Sunday, J.Lo, 50, shared yet another photo showing off her super-toned (and super-famous) midsection. In the picture, J.Lo's wearing a yellow long-sleeved crop top, with a matching pair of gray leggins with yellow stripes, both from her workout line with Niyama Sol.

"Sweaty SoLful Sunday’s," J.Lo captioned the post, adding the hashtag "#fallishere" to celebrate the changing seasons (and likely her autumnal athleisure outfit). But, killer abs and workout gear aside, one thing definitely stands out more than others in this picture: The fact that J.Lo is extremely sweaty. Like, so sweaty that you can picture her stepping right off of the treadmill and immediately snapping this picture.

But let's be real: The mom of two (and her abs) aren't strangers to workouts—or Instagram selfies showing off her hard work. In August, she posted a photo of herself standing in the ocean, looking stunning as always. That time she sported bikini bottoms and another long-sleeved crop top. And back in July, she posted a fabulous picture of herself in what appears to be a matching bikini top and leggings.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Abs Are on Full Display in Her Latest Selfie

In June, she graciously shared some of the moves she does in the gym to keep herself looking so very toned. Among them were battle rope whipping, bicep curls using a weighted bar, and bench presses—all accompanied by her fiancé Alex Rodriguez who is, basically, her biggest cheerleader (and the one who posted the workout on his own Instagram first).

But, honestly, looking to J.Lo as an example when you hit the gym might be a little overwhelming (girl is ripped!). But, if you'd like to start out a little slower than aiming for a full-on six-pack, try a quick ab workout (like this eight-minute routine) to get yourself going.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter