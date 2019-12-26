J.Lo Shows Off Her Super-Toned Abs in a Bright Red Sports Bra and It's Truly a Christmas Miracle

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Christmas may be over, but Jennifer Lopez just proved she's the gift that keeps on giving—this time with yet another photo that shows off her crazy-toned abs.

J.Lo—who, as a reminder just turned 50 this year—shared a Santa-inspired photo on Instagram on Christmas Eve, wearing a matching red sports bra and leggings, both by Carbon38. “Baby, it’s warm outside ❤️,” she captioned an Instagram image of herself. She also accessorized her cherry-red outfit with a similarly cherry red Porsche.

She completed the post with the hashtags “#ChristmasInMiami” and“#ChristmasEveSleigh,” offering up a photo credit to her fiancé and partner in workout crime Alex Rodriguez.

The former New York Yankees player shared a nearly identical image on his own page, writing: “My favorite gift is the one in red 🎁😍🔥”

While, yes, J.Lo is genetically gifted, she's also proven just how hard she goes at the gym to get those rock-hard abs.

“I sum it all up as trying to live a healthy lifestyle,” J.Lo told People in December 2018. Instead of going on unrealistic and totally restrictive bland diets and an overly rigorous workout schedule, she focuses on getting plenty of sleep—at least seven to nine hours a night (“10 or 11 hours on a day off”)—and drinking lots of water.

For workouts, she enjoys dancing in her at-home studio and mixes up her workout routine with yoga, circuit training and lifting weights. “I feel like as you get older you lose muscle,” she said about the importance of strength training.

She also allows herself to eat what she wants—sometimes. “I’m not a perfect eater,” she says, “but if I feel like I’ve been naughty for a few days or if I’m trying to slim down a couple of pounds, I’ll do a protein shake in the morning and one at night.” One of her favorites is made from sunflower butter, chocolate protein powder and banana.

Obviously, another one of her stay-fit secrets to success is having a workout buddy—none other than her fiancé. A-Rod and J.Lo frequently share their couple’s workouts on social media, which include everything from boxing sessions to pumping iron. They also embark on challenges together, whether that involves a 10-day fitness mission or completely ditching carbs and sugar.

And just in case you thought J.Lo's Instagram posts might calm down after the holidays, think again—in another recent Instagram post, A-Rod shared that she spent part of her holiday rehearsing for her upcoming Super Bowl LIV performance, which she is co-headlining with Shakira on Feb. 2, 2020.

