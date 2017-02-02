Torch Fat and Build Muscle With Jen Widerstrom’s 7-Minute Dumbbell Circuit

Who says you need to spend hours in the gym for a complete total-body workout? Not Jen Widerstrom, celebrity trainer, Biggest Loser host, and author of Diet Right for Your Personality Type. Widerstrom’s dumbbell circuit workout torches fat and works muscles all over your body in just seven minutes.

Widerstrom recommends starting with dumbbells that weigh between 5 and 15 pounds. Even if you normally lift heavier weights, she advises sticking to this range because of the fast pace and high reps required by this routine.

The circuit workout is broken down into three parts: three sets with three moves in each. Each exercise is performed for 20 seconds, with a bit of rest in between each set.

Here’s how the circuits break down:

Complete each move for 20 seconds, then repeat the entire circuit once:

Set 1:

Dumbbell Pullovers

Tricep Extensions

Chest Press

Rest

Set 2:

Reverse overhead lunges

Single arm snatch

Boxing

Rest

Set 3:

Rear fly

Row

Thruster