This Super-Fun High-Intensity Workout Will Make You Forget You Are Exercising

If you are a fan of dancing and you love HITT, then this Strong by Zumba sequence is right up your ally. It takes the best of both worlds and meshes it all into one butt-kicking workout that’s also super fun. So expect exercises that focus on body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio, and plyometrics, set against some cool original tunes that basically make it easy to keep up. And when you add in that ball of energy known as celeb trainer Jeanette Jenkins, who whips everyone from Pink to Alicia Keys into shape, it’s a guaranteed good time.

The best part is that you don’t need a stitch of equipment. (Translation: There is no excuse for you not to get your sweat on.)

Watch the video to follow along with the creative and effective moves described below, which offer a good a sample of what a traditional hour-long Strong by Zumba class (you can find one here) has to offer. Then work the moves into your next gym sesh to not only help you get stronger, but ramp up your ticker too.

Sequence 1 Moves

Fighting Stance

With feet staggered one in front of the other, and a slight bend in knees, continually shift weight from front to back foot. This is meant to be an active recovery.

Katana Strike

Pretend as if you are grabbing a samurai sword; pull “sword” back as you step back and then slam it down while simultaneously jumping up.

Knee Heal

Raise right knee on an angle, tapping it to hands. Lower back to start, and then immediately step right foot forward and diagonally in front of left; tap right heel to ground. Bring right foot back to start and then repeat entire sequence

Traveling Knees

Stand tall with feet shoulder-width apart. Raise left knee as high as possible and step down. Repeat with right knee. Continue alternating back and forth, as you move to one side.

Battle Rope Smash

Pretend as if you are holding the ends of a rope at arm's length in front of hips with hands shoulder-width apart. Brace core and act like you are slamming ropes down as you hop to one side.

Battle Rope Squat Jump

Similar to the Battle Rope Smash, except you stay in one place, and jump higher and pause briefly after slamming “ropes.”

Sequence 2 Moves

Jumping Jack to Knee Lift

Keeping hands at chest height, jump legs out and then back in and raise left knee up. Lower knee and then jump legs out and in again, performing another jack and then lift right knee up. Lower back to start and then repeat; continue alternating.

Curtsey Lunge to Side Lunge

Stand with feet together; step left foot behind right leg, and at the same time, drop your right knee into a lunge position as if doing a curtsy. Press through both feet to rise to standing, as you push butt back and step left foot out to side, lowering into a side lunge. Repeat.

Skaters

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent. Hinge forward at the waist as you raise left foot. Push off your right foot and explode toward the left, landing on your left foot with knees slightly bent; touch right toes to ground behind left foot. Push off left foot and explode back toward right, landing on right foot with left toes touching behind it. Repeat, alternating sides.

Punch + Jack cross

Stand with feet wider than shoulder-width apart. As you punch left hand down and to the right side, pivot left foot, turning left knee. Return to start, jump feet in, crisscrossing them, and then jump feet back out. Repeat.

Punch + Kick

Stand with feet wider than shoulder-width apart. As you punch left hand down and to the right side, pivot left foot, turning left. Step left foot in, rotate body to left, turning hips, and then kick right leg out to the side; keep foot flexed. Lower leg back to start.