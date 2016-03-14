J.Lo’s Trainer Demonstrates How to Get Cutout-Ready Abs

Let’s be honest, Jennifer Lopez has never shied away from showing off her incredibly toned physique. Case in point: At the 2011 British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, and last year at her Southhampton, N.Y., birthday bash Jenny from the block sizzled unapologetically in body-bearing cutout dresses. So we weren’t surprised when the Shades of Blue actress rocked a mini frock in her go-to silhouette at a recent American Idol taping. What did leave us awestruck: the 46 year-old’s AB-solutely fabulous midsection.

Has the Bronx native inspired you to switch up (or start) your stomach-sculpting routine? Us too. Good thing we have her trainer, Tracy Anderson, who is also Health’s contributing fitness editor, on speed dial. In this workout designed by Anderson exclusively for Health, she shares four toners that target your hips with the bonus perks of strengthening and shrinking your belly. Do these moves six days a week along with 30 to 60 minutes of cardio and get ready to reveal your own flat belly. Move over, J.Lo!

