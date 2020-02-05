This Video of J.Lo and Her Super Bowl Dancers Is So Cute—but We Can't Keep Our Eyes Off Her Toned Arms

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage - Getty Images

Every part of Jennifer Lopez looked phenomenal at Sunday’s Super Bowl, where she shared the stage with the equally phenomenal Shakira for the half-time performance. But can we just take a moment to appreciate her arms?

In a video shared to Instagram by Lopez’s partner Alex Rodríguez, the 50-year-old star performs part of the half-time show dance routine in front of her group of backing singers. Oh, and there’s a surprise guest: A-Rod himself.

“When Jen told me I could be a background singer, man, she wasn’t kidding. Waaaay in the background. #CanYouFindMe #TallGuyWithShadesOn 😅😎 #jlosuperbowlchallenge,” the former baseball professional captioned the clip.

Yeah… we see you, A-Rod. But those arms.

In 2017, Lopez shared some of her arm secrets, giving her Instagram followers a peek at one of her tried-and-tested upper body routines with a series of pics captioned "Gettin' it in!!"

A crucial component? Resistance bands. Celebrity trainer David Kirsch, who’s worked with Lopez, told Health that one of her moves is called the bent over resistance row with curl. "I love to keep workouts with Jennifer high energy and high intensity, making sure the full-body workouts are fresh and always changing," he said.

Kirsch also said that resistance bands are a great way to switch up your routine if you often work your arms with free weights. Plus, they provide an all-body workout, tightening and toning the quads, glutes, and core as well as the arms, back, and chest.

"I like using resistance bands because these workouts are something my clients can easily do with no time at the gym, and they are so transportable," Kirsch said.

A-Rod’s cute post was, of course, part of Lopez’s #JoLoSuperBowlChallenge, which she launched on TikTok ahead of the Super Bowl. It gave fans a preview of the half-time show and encouraged them to recreate the routine to Lopez’s 2011 hit, “On the Floor.” Thousands of people accepted the challenge and shared the results on social media.

Last year, Lopez told GQ how she knew A-Rod was the right man for her. "I mean, we're very similar," she said. "We're really alike in our drive, in our ambition. He's an athlete. He wanted to be the best. I'm the same way. I just want to be great at what I do. We're both like that. We're both super-hard workers. We're driven by our passions.”

