Prevent Knee Pain With an IT Band Release Foam Roller Stretch

Watch this video with fitness expert Lauren Williams to learn how to get a deep IT band stretch using a foam roller. This move targets your upper hips and IT band, which, when tight, can aggravate knees.

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

This move targets your upper hip and your IT band, which when tight can often cause knee pain. For this move you will need a foam roller, you’ll notice that mine has ridges on it so this foam roller is actually a little bit more intense than one that is smooth. You can pick one that is suitable for you.

Come onto the foam roller, onto your side hip, angled at about 45 degrees. Roll it to your upper hip and then just slightly down into the IT band. You want to focus mostly on your hip, because that’s the part that stretches the most, and will give you relief.