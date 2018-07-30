Iskra Lawrence’s Top 5 Moves for Strong, Toned Legs

When it comes to loving the skin you’re in, we could all take a cue from body-positive advocate Iskra Lawrence. “I’m grateful for my body and I love all of its abilities— the fact that it makes me feel strong and powerful and empowered,” Lawrence says. “I am just really glad now that I see my body as so much more than just a size.”

One body part in particular that Lawrence once found fault with but now counts as one of her biggest assets: her legs. “Instead of trying to shy away from the size of my legs,” the #AerieReal model says, “[I try] encouraging it and being proud of their strength and their abilities.”

Want to know the moves that helped Lawrence build up her confidence and keep her gams looking so great? Watch the clip above to see her demo five of her favorite super effective leg burners (you’ll need two kettlebells), or read up on how to perform the moves in the circuit below—make sure you do 3-4 rounds.

Pull Grabs

Stand tall with feet wider than hip-width apart and arms extended straight up. Without changing posture, lift right knee straight up as high as possible as you bend elbows, pulling arms down to hip height. Lower right knee down as you raise arms back up. Repeat movement on opposite side; continue alternating for one minute.

Kettlebell Squat

Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width, a kettlebell in hands at chest height, with elbows bent and tucked into chest; toes should be pointing out slightly. Maintaining kettlebell position, push hips back, bend knees, and lower down until thighs are at least parallel to ground. Drive through heels to return to standing. Do 15 reps.

Kettlebell Deadlift

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart and a kettlebell in each hand at thigh level. Hinge at hips and lower torso toward floor, keeping back flat. The weight should travel straight down in front of legs. If flexibility is lacking in the hamstrings, keep a slight bend in knees. Do 15 reps.

Kettlebell Curtsey Lunge

Stand with feet together, a kettlebell in each hand with palms facing in. Step left foot behind right leg, and at the same time, drop right knee into a lunge position as if you're doing a curtsy. Press through both feet to return to the start, and then repeat the move on the other side, stepping your right foot behind your left. Continue alternating for 15 reps per side.

Frogger Jumps

Stand with feet about hip-width apart. Push hips back and bend knees to lower into a squat. As you squat down, immediately jump forward as far as you can. Land in a squat and then immediately jump forward again. Continue for one minute.