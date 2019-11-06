These Best-Selling Knee Straps on Amazon Could Be the Simple Solution You Need for Knee Pain

Let me paint you a picture: It’s a glorious day and you’re hiking up a mountain trail, enjoying the beautiful weather—but something in your knees just keeps bugging you. It’s nothing too troubling, so you go on, and slowly, the pain spreads and your tendons start to feel like they’re being pulled so tight that you can’t bend your knees without pain. Even though you keep vaguely massaging your knees, you have trouble pinpointing exactly where the pain is emanating from, and it feels more concentrated around your kneecaps.

The situation described above is of one of the most prevalent forms of knee pain: medically referred to as patellofemoral pain syndrome (PFPS), and colloquially known as runner’s knee. In fact, knee pain is the most commonly-reported type of joint pain in adults, according to a national survey, and a 2011 study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine estimated that 25 percent of all adults suffer from frequent knee pain. It can be caused by vigorous physical activities that put persistent stress on the knee joints, such as jogging, squatting, or climbing, but can also stem from super common everyday activities like walking down stairs.

Luckily, there are many methods available to prevent or treat this widespread condition, including knee straps. Known as infrapatellar straps by medical professionals, these bands are known to be one of the most effective (and simple!) ways to stabilize and limit excessive movement of the tendon, and in turn, relieve knee pain.

Designed to be wrapped around your upper calf just below the knee, knee straps are adjustable bands that work to compress the infrapatellar tendon (located at the end of your kneecap). The results of a 2011 study suggest that knee straps can reduce “the predicted maximum localized tendon strain” on the knee, and another study from February 2019 concluded that the straps are “effective in reducing local pain” without altering performance. Based on these findings, it’s no wonder that marathon runners and casual joggers alike seem to swear by these handy little tools for keeping pain at bay. Ready to give it a try? We suggest one of Amazon’s best-selling options—the IPOW Knee Pain Relief & Patella Stabilizer Knee Strap—that also happens to be on sale for 15% off right now.

More than 1,400 Amazon shoppers gave the IPOW knee strap a perfect five-star review, and numerous marathon runners even pointed out that the knee straps completely took away aches after their runs.

“I just ran my first ever 1/2 marathon and these saved my knees!,” said one reviewer. “After the run I took them off and placed them in my bag and completely forgot all about my knees. They didn't hurt after the race AT ALL.”

Another user called the stabilizer strap a “lifesaver” and continued, “I don't have knee pain when I run anymore. I was amazed at how helpful these were.” A third added, “The support they offer is immense and you feel immediate relief which allows you to resume full physical activity.”

Runners also love IPOW’s knee strap for its soft cushioning and shock-absorbent material that they say feels stable and comfortable without adding too much pressure or tightness. Plus, it’s machine-washable and quick-drying, so you can wear it during your toughest workouts without worrying about getting it sweaty. The lightweight knee strap is already affordable at $14 a pair, but you can get your set for even less—just $12—right now. So whether you’re preparing to train for a marathon or just need help alleviating everyday knee pain, try this “lifesaver” knee strap for yourself while it’s still on sale.

