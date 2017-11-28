6 Instagram Stars Share Their Favorite Time to Work Out

It’s all about timing.

We love following personal trainers and fitness influencers on social media to get their motivating workout tips and steal their moves for the gym. They give us major inspo, so we thought it would be fun to ask them when they like to work out—since everyone seems to have an opinion about the best time of day to get your sweat on. Read on to find out when your favorite fitness stars like to hit the gym, and why they love their workout time of choice.

“In the morning! Get your booty call in in the morning.”

— Karena Dawn, @ToneItUp

“My favorite time to work out is two hours after lunch.”

— Katie Austin, @KatieAustin

“My favorite time to work out is around 2 p.m., because I’ve had breakfast, I’ve had lunch, I feel like my body is fueled for the day, so I feel like I’ve got a lot of energy for my workout.”

— Kayla Itsines, @Kayla_Itsines

“My favorite time to work out is in mid-morning, because that is when Anderson (her young son) is happiest to go play with his friends at child care.”

— Kelsey Wells, @KelseyWells

“My favorite time to do yoga is all the time.”

— Sjana Elise, @SjanaElise