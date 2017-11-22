6 Instagram Stars on What People Get Wrong About Fitness

Social media stars are busy spreading the message that there isn’t one “right way” to get fit. (The best way is what works best for you!) And influencers will be the first to tell you there isn’t one definition of a “fit” body.

But there are still other persistent myths out there that need to go away—which is why we asked our favorite Instagram stars to clear up a few common misconceptions. In the video above, Kayla Itsines makes the case that cutting out carbs to stay fit is entirely unnecessary; while the Tone It Up girls—Katrina Scott and Karena Dawn—drive home the idea that fitness can actually be fun. (Just watch one of their upbeat workouts, and you’ll know exactly what they mean.)

WATCH THE VIDEO: 6 Fitness Stars Share Their Hardest Workouts

Katie Austin adds that despite how it may seem, fitness influencers aren’t always exercising. “Maybe like five days a week,” she teases. The truth is, stars who serve up a seemingly endless stream of fitspiration also like to have fun outside the gym too. Meanwhile Sjana Elise wants aspiring yogis to know that you don’t have to be flexible to practice, and Kelsey Wells tackles what is perhaps the biggest mistake people make about exercise: “It’s not about how you look. It’s about how you feel.”