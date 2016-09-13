How to Do an Inchworm Stretch

Hours of travel often mean lengthy spans of sitting, which can trigger blood clots to form. To prevent this, it’s important to get your blood flowing before and during a long flight. Try the inchworm exercise to activate your core muscles, and stretch your back and hamstrings. Watch the video as fitness expert Lauren Williams demonstrates this dynamic, full-body stretch that you can do in your hotel room before the flight.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Start with your feet hip-width apart. Hinge forward, reaching for your toes. From there, walk your body into a plank. Once you're there, drop your hips down and look up. Move back up, walking your hands back to your feet. Stand up. Repeat.