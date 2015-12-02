How to Stay Warm (But Not Too Warm) On Your Winter Runs

Winter is coming, and you know what that means: 'Tis the season for layering up on your runs. The problem? Trying to find that sweet spot between "just bundled enough" and "burning up" is much harder than it should be. Here are a few pieces you can pull on when the mercury drops that give you that perfect amount of wiggle room.

Basic (in a good way)

Photo: underarmour.com

Throw the sweat-wicking Under Armour Fly Fast Luminous 1/2 Zip ($68; underarmour.com) over a basic tank or tee for extra warmth. The zipper allows you to regulate your temperatureâunzip when warm; zip up if cold. Bonus: the funky print is actually reflective, but youâd only know when light hits it.

Arm yourself

Photo: Roadrunnersports.com

Playful pattern aside, the Brooks Dash Arm Warmer ($25; roadrunnersports.com)âwhich has silicone grippers to make sure they donât slide downâ adds a colorful layer of protection against the elements. Roll 'em down to you wrists when your run heats up.

The best of both worlds

Photo: Thenorthface.com

What happens when you morph a short-sleeve tech tee with a running jacket? You get The North Face Ultra Lite Waterproof Short-Sleeve Jacket ($150; thenorthface.com), a wind and waterproof layer that warms your core while leaving arms free to move naturally.

Flash forward

Photo: Roadrunnersports.com

Donât let this lightweight, non-bulky layer fool you; the Nike Aeroloft Flash Vest ($280; roadrunnersports.com) is the epitome of warmth thanks to its 800-fill goose down insides. Worried about overheating? Don't be. It also has perforated holes for ventilation. What we love most: it packs into its own pocket!

Snow day

Photo: Newbalance.com

Outfitted with a special technology that captures heat, the New Balance NB Heat En Route Jacket ($120; newbalance.com) chases away winter chills while wicking away sweat during serious pavement pounding sessions. Bonus: a high collar protects the neck; thumbholes add hand coverage.

Go Nordic

Photo: Adidas.com

Nothing sucks more than coming back from a run with numb legsâ ouch! Keep your stems intact with the insulated Adidas Tech Fit Climawarm Nordic Print Tights ($55; adidas.com). They keep the warmth in and the cold out. And the snazzy side printâ thatâs just cute.

Heads up

Photo: Columbia.com

The Columbia Women's Trail Summit Beanie ($19; columbia.com) is lined with tiny silver dots that retain warmth to help keep your noggin nice and toasty for the long run. And it has an opening to showoff your perfect fishtail braid. Nice.

Hands on

Photo: Lululemon.com

The barely there Lululemon Run With Me Gloves ($28; lululemon.com) keep hands heated (double up with a heavier pair if it gets really chilly) while reflective hits makes sure youâre seen when the sun goes down. And they come with an oh-so-convenient snap so you can attach them togetherâ because loosing a glove is super annoying.

White hot

Photo: Athleta.com

Insulated and water-resistant, the Athleta Insul8 Jacket ($278; athleta.com) stands up to chilly, snowy days with impeccable style. (Yep, you'll want to don this down coat on non-workout days too!) Just don't forget to stash your lip balm in one of the front two pocketsâscaly, flaky lips are so not sexy. Bonus: This plush puffer's drop hem in the back adds extra coverage for your bum.

