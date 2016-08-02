Here’s How You Can Use a Lacrosse Ball to Release Your Feet

Massage the arches, heels, and balls of your feet by simply stepping on the ball and rolling back and forth. The pressure of the ball can help release tension from the everyday use of your feet. Watch the video for a quick demonstration from fitness expert Lauren Williams.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

We will focus on releasing tension in your feet. Place the lacrosse ball on the ground. Stand on your right foot. Place your left foot—the ball of your left foot—on top of the ball. Put pressure and move back and forth. From here, you can go down toward you heel, over the arch, and over the side of the foot. Wherever you feel tension, focus on those areas, and make sure you do both feet.