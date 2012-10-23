How to Put the Fun in Running



I love to run, but sometimes my cardio workout can seem more like a chore than a choice. There are just days when I don't want to lace up my sneakers. Feeling like your routine is getting monotonous isn't a good reason to skip out — here are a few ways you can make sure your regular run isn't boring.

Find a new route: Here's a no-brainer—if you're feeling like you can't spend another day on the same trail, it's time to find a new one. Running apps make this task easy; one of the best is MapMyRun (free; available on iPhone, Android, and BlackBerry), which allows you to search popular routes near you. Check out more of our favorite running apps here.

Choose your music carefully: The wrong music can put a damper on your workout, so make sure you're loaded up with enough heart-pumping songs to get you moving. Check out our list of playlists for runners (including this 35-minute one that's perfect for running intervals) to load up on your phone's Spotify app.

Reward yourself: There's nothing wrong with a little healthy incentive, so if you're dragging your feet, make yourself a deal: a fancy cup of coffee postrun or couch time with your favorite TV show at the finish line.

Track your progress: Knowing how much you've improved as a runner can sometimes be all the incentive you need to power through your run. Most smartphone running apps collect your data to track your progress online; if you're ready to invest in a fitness tracker, here are five fitness trackers to try.

