You've Been Pronouncing 'Adidas' Wrong Forever

Adidas's three stripes? Classic and iconic. The company's name? Apparently entirely mispronounced.

In a cute clip The Today Show pointed out how often we butcher the brand names (we think) we know and love, including the famous fitness brand Adidas. That's because most people pronounce the German corporation's name with an emphasis on the middle syllable--as in, 'uh-DEE-dahs.'

As it turns out, the company is named after its founder, Adolf 'Adi' Dassler, and its name is meant to be pronounced, 'AH-dee-dahs,' with an emphasis on the first syllable. Oops.

Dassler created the brand with his brother in their mother's laundry room, initially naming it Gebrüder Dassler Schuhfabrik, which translates to Dassler Brothers Shoe Factory. Twenty five years later, in 1949, Dassler cut ties with his bro (who went on to start rival fitness brand Puma...talk about competition), and rebranded the company as Adi Dassler Adidas Sportschuhfabrik, what we know today as Adidas. Who would've guessed your Stan Smith's had so much history behind them?

Check out The Today Show's clip to make sure you're saying "Adidas" correctly (as well as "Zara," "L'Occitane," "Vidal Sassoon," and more) so you can go correct everyone you know.