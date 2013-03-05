How to Make Running Shoes Last Longer



High-quality sneakers definitely aren't cheap! Costing upward of $150, new running shoes can put quite a dent in your wallet. It's recommended that you replace sneakers every 300 to 500 miles, which works out to every five to eight months if you're running 15 miles a week. If your weekly mileage is more, then you need to replace them even sooner (cue the cash register sound). You definitely don't want to compromise on support or functionality, so try these strategies for prolonging the life of your shoes.

Buy shoes based on terrain. If you run on uneven, wet trails, you'll quickly wear through sneakers made for the road. Purchase shoes specifically designed for the surface you usually run on, and they'll last a lot longer.

Use them only for running. Even if your running shoes are cute enough for post-workout errands, reserve them just for your runs. The more you wear them, the faster they'll wear out.

Undo the laces. Rushing to fit your workout in means saving time whenever you can. But slipping your sneakers on or off without untying the laces can stretch out your sneaks, affecting the snug fit, causing you to need a new pair earlier than expected.

Air them out. Whether your kicks are wet from sweat or rain, don't store them in a dark closet or stashed in your gym bag. Musty, moldy shoes will need to be replaced even sooner than the recommended time. Don't place them on a radiator or in the dryer either—extreme heat will damage the leather and other fabrics on the shoe.

Alternate between two pairs. If you rack up serious mileage each week, alternating between two different pairs allows them to fully dry out between runs. Reserve one pair for dirtier runs (dirt roads) and one pair for cleaner runs (treadmill).

