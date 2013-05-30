How to Get Tank Top Arms in 30 Seconds

There are no quick fixes in fitness but there ARE quick workouts! With tank top and sundress season coming up it’s the perfect time to work on upper body strength and tone. Alternate between these 2 moves, performing one each day, for 30 seconds a day. Stick with this program to score tight arms by the fourth of July.

Alternating Arm Shoulder Press



For this move, sit on an exercise ball if you can because it forces you to use your ab floor to stabilize yourself. If you don’t have a ball, use a chair and lift your feet about 2 inches off the ground, which will also force you to use your abs. You will also need two free weights, one about 8-10 pounds and the other about 3-5 pounds. Sit on the ball and hold the 8-pound weight in one hand, and the 3-pound weight in the other. Extend your arms outwards, making a “T” with your body, then bend the arm with the heavier weight to make an L shape, as shown. For 30 seconds, raise the arm with the heavier weight up to the ceiling, then lower it back to 90 degrees to perform the shoulder press. Continue for 30 seconds, then switch the heavier weight to your other arm and repeat.

One-headed Tricep Dip with Alternating Leg



This basic move is my favorite arm toning exercise! All you need is a sturdy chair. Position your feet in front of you and place your arms on the edge of your chair, so most of your body weight is on your arm. Raise your other arm out in front of you. Keeping your elbows tucked at your side, bend your arm at a 90 degree angle so you slowly lower your upper body until your arm is parallel to the floor, while extending your opposite leg. This is much more intense than a regular tricep dip because you’re balancing yourself with your core as well as your arms. Perform this move for 30 seconds, then switch sides and do the same thing for 30 seconds and you’re done for the day.

Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, best-selling author, and entrepreneur.With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CW’s Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants’ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBC’s Today Show, Extra, The Doctors and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer on Facebook, Twitter, G+ and on Pinterest.

