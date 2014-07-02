How to Do the Perfect Squat

Not only does the squat work your glutes and quads — some of the biggest muscles in the body — it’s a full-body move that promotes both mobility and balance while building strength. But it’s important to make sure your form is correct throughout the entire movement in order to maximize results and prevent injury. Let DailyBurn trainer Anja Garcia take you through four simple steps to achieve the perfect squat. Just remember to keep breathing!

Watch the video:

This article originally appeared on Life by DailyBurn.