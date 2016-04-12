Move of the Week: Heel Clicks

Want to add a cardio boost to your usual strength training routine? Watch as Anna Kaiser, the founder and CEO of AKT InMotion, demonstrates how to crank out heel-click jumps that engage your entire lower body.

Here's how to do it: Move your weight into your heels while you bring your booty down and your hands up. With your shoulders down, away from your ears, and your naval pulled into your spine, jump up and click your heels together. Repeat 20 times.

Trainer tip: Make sure you pay close attention to your core and posture the whole time, to maximize the benefits of this move.