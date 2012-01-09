How to Choose the Gym That's Right For You

By Heather Dale, FitSugar



Getty Images

If your New Year's resolution is to get fit, chances are you might be shopping around for a gym or fitness center, which is not as easy as it sounds. Here's criteria you should try to check off before signing up for any gym membership.

Location, location, location: Don't kid yourself into believing that you'll drive halfway across town to go work out. If a gym is closer to where you live (or work), you'll be more inclined to visit. Also, check to see if there's cost-effective parking, nearby public transportation, or if you can't walk to it. Also make sure it's in a safe neighborhood in case you want to pop in later in the evening. Ask for second opinions: Get on Yelp, and ask your friends, family members, co-workers, husband's cousin's girlfriend — anyone! — what the best gym is in your neighborhood. Tell them what you're ideally looking for and see if your research, plus your mini-interviews, point to one locale.

Gym Newbie? How to Start Strength Training



It may be cheaper to sign up for a six-month or annual plan at a yoga studio than pay a monthly fee at a gym. Not sure? Here are things to consider when deciding whether to choose a gym or yoga studio.

Flexibility: Before you sign up for a membership, check to see if you are locked into a crazy plan that you'll never be able to get out of in case a medical emergency pops up, or you need to move. Ask what their refund policy is and if they have a reciprocity agreement with other clubs.