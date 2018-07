5 Ways to Keep Your Workouts from Getting Boring

Exercise burnout tends to sneak up on you. For weeks on end, you're happily running through your go-to routine; and then suddenly you're so sick of it, you can't even muster the energy to wiggle into a sports bra. But it doesn't have to be that way! There are plenty of tricks to help you avoid a fitness slump. These are my favorite tips for spicing up a workout so it never, ever becomes boring.

Add a few moves every six weeks

Mixing up your exercise regimen can help you build more muscle and burn more calories—and also give you something fresh to look forward to. But don't worry, this doesn't mean you need to completely overhaul your beloved routine. Instead, choose a few new exercises to try, or change the number of reps you usually do. That type of simple switch is really all it takes.



RELATED: 18 Moves to Tone Your Butt, Thighs, and Legs

Make an irresistible playlist

You probably have your favorite workout tunes all cued up. But let's face it: No matter how much they rock, after a few weeks (or months) the same tunes over and over can get a little grating. Curating a new and awesome soundtrack could be enough to pump you up to work out again. Choose some music you’re loving at the moment, and feel free to toss in some old favorites too. It's nice to have a few nostalgic moments mid-workout.

RELATED: The Ultimate Beyoncé Workout Playlist

Modify your route

If you’re a gym-goer, using all the same machines, in the same order, is a quick path to boredom. Do you usually start with the stair-climber? Go for the weights first instead. Or swap the elliptical for a bike. If you’re a runner, pick a new route in your neighborhood, or take your run to a nearby park.



RELATED: 25 Genius Ways Fitness Trainers Stay Motivated to Exercise

Invite a friend

Sometimes introducing someone to exercise, or showing her your favorite way to break a sweat, can get you excited to move again. At the very least, spending time and catching up with your buddy will keep you entertained.



RELATED: 24 Motivational Weight Loss and Fitness Quotes

Try something totally new

When you’re really burned out, you may need to get creative. If you’ve been thinking about trying Orangetheory, for example, or a hip new spin studio, this is the perfect time to give it a go. Many studios offer one free class, so pop around to a few and give each a try. Who knows, maybe you'll discover a passion for barre, or pole dancing!



Looking for more articles like this? Check out 5 Legit Reasons to Skip a Workout, According to a Fitness Expert

Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, entrepreneur and best-selling author of the new book, Strong is the New Skinny. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CW’s Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants’ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBC’s Today Show, Extra, The Doctors and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer on Facebook, Twitter, G+ and on Pinterest.