The Best Home Gym Equipment You Can Buy From Amazon

Who needs the crowded gym when you can get fit at home?
Whether you're totally new to exercise or already a ClassPass addict, one thing's for certain: your gym will be packed to the gills in January. The annual surge of people who've made getting in shape their top New Year's resolution will leave you waiting in line for a treadmill, closed out of your favorite spin class, and fighting for a few square inches of mat space. But there's one place where you can be sure to get in a solid workout without having to elbow your way through crowds, and we're not talking about an expensive private gym: Your living room. With a few key pieces of gear and a little bit of space, you can easily get your heart pumping and muscles firing. Plus, Health.com has enough workouts to easily get you through January and beyond: we've got everything from a dance-cardio routine with Katie Austin to a HIIT yoga class with Lauren Taus and a 45-minute Burn Boot Camp class with Devan and Morgan Kline. Visit our Fitness channel for more.
All the items below are available on Amazon, and if you have a Prime membership, you'll have your gear in time for the New Year. Happy exercising!
1
Gaiam Print Premium Yoga Mat
If you buy only one item for your home gym, make it a mat. You'll need the cushioning for floor exercises like push-ups, crunches, and planks (do a few sit-ups on a hardwood floor and you'll quickly understand). This Gaiam mat is 5mm thick and comes in a variety of prints.
2
20-Pound Dumbbell Set with Stand
Three pairs of dumbbells in 2-, 3-, and 5-pound sizes stack on an easy-to-store pyramid. The varying weights allow you to progressively make your workouts more difficult.
3
Resistance Bands Set
Exercise bands can be integrated into Pilates, yoga, HIIT workouts, and much more. This set comes with five resistance levels ranging from extra light to extra heavy, giving you lots of versatility. Store them in the included bag, or even in a desk drawer.
4
Stability Ball
Doing exercises on a stability ball tones your core by forcing your ab muscles to engage to keep you balanced on the wobbly surface. Try this stability ball workout to get started.
5
TRX Suspension Trainer Basic Kit
TRX helps you train with your own body weight for resistance. Use the handles and straps to do push-ups, squats, planks, and hundreds of other exercises. This kit comes with a door anchor, so you can use it in any room in your house where you have some space. Try this six-move TRX workout to tone your entire body.
6
TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller
Get a rejuvenating deep-tissue massage at home using a foam roller. By using your body weight to roll over scar tissue and muscle knots, you'll prevent muscle soreness and injury. This roller is just big enough to get the job done without taking up too much space in your home. Try these five foam-roller moves to prevent pain and injury from fitness expert Lauren Williams.