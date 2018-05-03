4 Exercises Tracy Anderson Loves To Do First Thing in the Morning

If anyone knows how to start the day right, it’s Tracy Anderson. The celebrity trainer and creator of the widely beloved Tracy Anderson Method is a pro when it comes to crafting the perfect workout for clients, whether they’re looking for a sex-boosting routine, a travel-friendly circuit, or a straightforward core blaster.

Since plenty of us have trouble fighting the urge to hit snooze in the a.m., we figured we’d ask Anderson to show us her most energizing exercises that require no equipment and take minimal time to complete. Because what’s better than a full body workout that can be done first thing—and is over before you know it? In the video above, Anderson takes you through a quickie workout filled with four do-anywhere moves that wake up the body and get the blood flowing fast, so you’re ready to take on the day.

A trainer to the stars (seriously, she’s worked with Gwyneth Paltrow, J.Lo, and Lena Dunham!), Anderson combines invigorating stretches with strength work to create exercises like sunrise lunges and bridge squeezes with leg tucks in this routine. The result is an energy-boosting sweat session that helps you start your day on a healthy note, without stepping foot in the gym. Best of all, each move targets a different area of the body so you’ll finish the lightning fast circuit feeling toned from head to toe—all before breakfast.

Here’s the plan: complete 30 reps of each of the moves in the above clip on one side of the body, then repeat the entire series on the other side of the body. It will only take a few minutes and you’ll feel extra fueled for the day ahead. Rise and shine!