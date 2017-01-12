Hip and Shoulder Mobility Exercises for Deeper Squats and Stronger Presses

If you want to maximize the effectiveness of your workouts, mobility training is a must. But what actually is mobility training? In a nutshell, it focuses on the basics that form the backbone of your athletic abilities, including healthy joints, a strong sense of balance, and flexibility.

The real reason people train for mobility is simple: It helps improve your stability, amplifies your range of motion, and loosens up your muscles so any workout you do can be done even better.

And fitness experts are all about it. According to Nike Master Trainer Joe Holder, mobility training is truly the best way to warm up.

Trust us, we know that when you’re getting geared up for a run, the last thing you want to do is plop down on the floor and foam roll it out. But the benefits are abundant. Mobility training gets the blood flowing throughout your body, so you’re all set for your sweat session. Plus, it will make your go-to strength-training moves all the more effective.

Don’t have a foam roller at home? No problem. Not all mobility training requires props. For example, you can lie on your back and do hamstring-strengthening bridges. Or get on all fours and reach opposite arms and legs out to build up your balance.

The exercises in this video are designed to make your squats deeper and your shoulder presses more powerful. Follow along as Nike Master Trainers Joe Holder and Kirsty Godso show Health’s senior fitness editor how to challenge her balance while stretching and working the muscles in her calves, quads, glutes, and more.