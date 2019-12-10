Hilary Duff is Wearing the Most Stunning Star Print Leggings in This Adorable Photo With Her Daughter

Hilary Duff recently shared an adorable photo to her Instagram stories with her 13-month-old daughter, Banks, on a playground slide and it is seriously giving us all the warm, fuzzy feels. While we can’t help but fall in love with this mommy-daughter duo on their play date, we also couldn't help noticing the A-lister’s cute athleisure outfit—specifically her star print leggings.

The 32-year-old actress rocked Ultracor’s Gradient Velvet Knockout Leggings ($198; ultracor.com) along with a stylish purple tie-dye sweatshirt, navy beanie, and chunky sunglasses, and is truly the epitome of cool mom.

You might be thinking that the price tag on Duff’s leggings is pretty steep, but the celeb-loved brand (ICYMI, Kelly Ripa is a fan of Ultracor leggings, too!) is a smart investment, since Ultracor pieces not only stand up to your active lifestyle but also really last, unlike cheaper alternatives.

Every pair of Ultracor leggings, including Duff’s pick, features built-in shapewear that helps keep everything in place while flattering your abs and giving your booty a sculpted lift. Plus, these leggings are made of moisture-wicking, compression fabric that is silky and comfortable—to the point that it feels like second-skin—and will keep you cool and dry throughout your workout.

Also neat? They’re cut from scratch by way of precision laser technology to ensure a perfect fit that hugs your curves and moves with you without being too restrictive while you run or sweat it out in the gym. And if you weren’t already sold, they are machine-washable, so you can toss them in the wash without fear that they’ll fade, lose their shape, fray, or pill.

If you’re feeling the celestial trend, we are also super into Ultracor’s Ultra High Lux Knockout Print Leggings ($198; bandier.com), which is a twist on a classic black tight with a hit of style, thanks to the monochrome shiny star print.

However, if you’re coveting Duff’s exact pair of leggings, but are wanting something more budget-friendly, we’ve discovered a few affordable dupes to help you steal the actress’s sporty look without breaking the bank. Shop these similar styles: Calvin Klein High Waist Lacquer Star Print Tight (from $59; amazon.com), Betsey Johnson Women's Star Studded 7/8 Legging ($68; amazon.com), Starter Women's 20" High-Waisted Star Cropped Workout Legging ($23; amazon.com), and Terez Women's Star Foil Printed Tall Band Leggings ($100; amazon.com).

Even if you opt for one of these cute star-studded pairs from Amazon over Duff’s go-to Ultracor legging, we’re pretty sure it would still get her stamp of approval.

