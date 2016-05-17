The Best New Hiking Gear

Christine Blackburne

What to pack for your next great (and safe!) outdoor adventure.

Rozalynn S. Frazier
May 17, 2016

Planning to go off the beaten path? Outfitting yourself with the best hiking gear is key to ensure you have a safe and comfortable trip. We've highlighted our favorite new must-haves here.

1
Vest dressed

Core-warming threads like The North Face ThermoBall Vest are perfect for midmountain cold spells; fold it back into its own pocket when things heat up.

available at amazon.com $75
2
Just add water

Downpours are no match for the water-repellent Mountain Hardwear Ghost Lite Jacket.

available at mountainhardwear.com $100
3
Dear diary

Channel your inner Cheryl Strayed and chronicle your exploits in this wood-covered, weatherproof Field Notes journal.

available at amazon.com $10
4
Big gulp

A 2-liter water bladder and plenty of storage space make the High Sierra Classic 2 Series Propel 70W Hydration Pack a must-have.

available at amazon.com $32
5
Skin saver

Layer BullFrog Mosquito Coast Sunscreen over your regular sunscreen for lasting protection from bugs (and extra SPF).

available at amazon.com $13
6
Protein load

Epic Hunt & Harvest Mix Mountain Medley contains jerky and trail mix—perfect for sweet and salty lovers.

available at amazon.com $31
7
Sock it to me

The merino-wool Icebreaker Hike Light Mini Socks regulate foot temperature in both cool and hot climates. 

available at amazon.com $9
8
Light bright

Illuminate your way home with the BioLite PowerLight Mini. Bonus: It doubles as a phone charger.

available at bioliteenergy.com $45
9
Doctor you

Treat minor injuries on the go with the Adventure Ultralight & Watertight .5 Medical Kit.

available at amazon.com $17
10
Course correct

In case you get turned around, the Brunton Tag Along Zipper Pull Compass—as well as an old-school map—will guide you.

available at amazon.com $10
11
Blue streak

Rough landscapes? The robust yet agile Salewa Alp Trainer Mid GTX hiking boots have your back—er, feet—for miles of happy trekking

available at backcountry.com $200
12
Shady lady

Our favorite feature on the Oakley EVZero Path sunnies: special lenses that sharpen vision and enhance hues. 

available at oakley.com $160
