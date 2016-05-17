What to pack for your next great (and safe!) outdoor adventure.
Planning to go off the beaten path? Outfitting yourself with the best hiking gear is key to ensure you have a safe and comfortable trip. We've highlighted our favorite new must-haves here.
1
Vest dressed
Core-warming threads like The North Face ThermoBall Vest are perfect for midmountain cold spells; fold it back into its own pocket when things heat up.
2
Just add water
Downpours are no match for the water-repellent Mountain Hardwear Ghost Lite Jacket.
3
Dear diary
Channel your inner Cheryl Strayed and chronicle your exploits in this wood-covered, weatherproof Field Notes journal.
4
Big gulp
A 2-liter water bladder and plenty of storage space make the High Sierra Classic 2 Series Propel 70W Hydration Pack a must-have.
5
Skin saver
Layer BullFrog Mosquito Coast Sunscreen over your regular sunscreen for lasting protection from bugs (and extra SPF).
6
Protein load
Epic Hunt & Harvest Mix Mountain Medley contains jerky and trail mix—perfect for sweet and salty lovers.
7
Sock it to me
The merino-wool Icebreaker Hike Light Mini Socks regulate foot temperature in both cool and hot climates.
8
Light bright
Illuminate your way home with the BioLite PowerLight Mini. Bonus: It doubles as a phone charger.
9
Doctor you
Treat minor injuries on the go with the Adventure Ultralight & Watertight .5 Medical Kit.
10
Course correct
In case you get turned around, the Brunton Tag Along Zipper Pull Compass—as well as an old-school map—will guide you.
11
Blue streak
Rough landscapes? The robust yet agile Salewa Alp Trainer Mid GTX hiking boots have your back—er, feet—for miles of happy trekking
12
Shady lady
Our favorite feature on the Oakley EVZero Path sunnies: special lenses that sharpen vision and enhance hues.