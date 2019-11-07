Get a Full-Body HIIT Workout at Home

For most of us, this time of year is jam-packed. Between endless to-do lists, parties, and traveling, you can get thrown off your normal routine. One thing you should try to fit in? Workouts. Exercise is the ultimate sign of self-care, explains Tara Nicolas, a NASM certified personal trainer and instructor at Fhitting Room in New York City and Fhitting Room on Demand—and making it a priority can help you keep stress at bay. “I designed the workout to be full-body with an emphasis on core, because we all tend to eat a bit more around this time of year,” she says. “Also, there’s no equipment necessary, it requires very little space, and it only takes about 20 minutes, making it easy to fit in.” Just start with a three-minute warm-up (think jumping jacks and reverse lunges), and then HIIT it!

Core moves (1–3): Do each for 30 seconds back-to-back; perform two rounds. Strength moves (4–7): Do each for 30 seconds, resting for 10 seconds in between each move; Do three rounds.

RELATED: This 30-Day Bodyweight Challenge Will Tone and Tighten Your Entire Body

Forearm Planks

Lie facedown with legs extended, feet hip-width apart, and elbows bent and directly under shoulders. Keeping forearms on the ground, contract abs, squeeze glutes, tuck toes, and lift body, forming a straight line from head to heels.

RELATED: I Did a Plank Every Day for 3 Months With My Husband—and It Helped More Than Just My Core

Slow Bicycle

Lie faceup with your lower back pressed into the floor, fingers interlaced and placed lightly behind your head, and legs in tabletop. Lift your head and bring your shoulder blades off the ground. Straighten your left leg while turning the upper body right and bringing your left elbow to your right knee, making sure you rotate from your core; hold for three seconds. Switch sides, and repeat the move on the other side.

RELATED: 5 Ways to Torch Your Core in Every Workout

Oblique V-ups

Lie on your left side, legs angled about 30 degrees from your hips. Rest your left arm on the floor, and extend your right arm overhead. Lift your legs up, bringing your torso up toward your legs; allow your right hand to meet your ankles. Slowly return to start, and repeat. Perform for 30 seconds; then switch sides and repeat.

RELATED: 11 Best Oblique Ab Exercises for Women Who Want a Toned Core

Push-up

Get into a straight-arm plank with hands under shoulders, feet hip-width apart, and core tight. Bend elbows, and lower body down for a count of three. Pause for one second; then quickly push yourself back up. On the second round, lower quickly, hold for one second, and push up for a count of three. For the final round, do each movement for a count of one.

RELATED: This 30-Day Arms Challenge Will Transform Your Upper Body In Just 4 Weeks

Quadrupled Walk

Start on hands and knees, with wrists under shoulders and knees under hips; lift knees up. Keeping knees hovering over ground, step the right hand forward as you step the left foot forward. Repeat move with the left hand and right foot. Continue “walking forward” for four steps and then backward for four steps; repeat.

RELATED: I Tried a HIIT Workout With Nina Dobrev’s Trainer and Totally Killed It, But I’m Still Sore

Reverse Lunge + Hop

Start standing, feet hip-width apart; step your left foot back, and bend both knees to 90 degrees, coming into a lunge with your left arm up and your right arm down. Without letting the right knee move beyond the toes, swing your left leg forward as you hop up onto your right foot to jump up. Land softly, sinking back down into a lunge. Continue for 50 seconds; then switch legs, and repeat.

RELATED: This 30-Day Squat Challenge Will Transform Your Butt in 4 Weeks

Jump Squat

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Push hips back, and lower down until thighs are parallel to floor; swing arms in front of chest. Press into feet, and then jump up explosively, swinging arms back. As you land, immediately lower back down into the squat, and repeat.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter