This Full-Body HIIT Dance Workout Will Make You Forget You’re Exercising

If you’re anything like us, you love a good workout. There’s nothing like challenging your body, getting sweaty, and feeling (slightly!) sore the next day. Of course, crushing an intense workout also delivers countless mind-body benefits, from improved mood to a lower risk of chronic conditions like heart disease.

But there’s one thing plenty of people forget: the best type of exercise is the one that you actually enjoy. In other words, if you hate running, don’t force yourself to do it! The key is to find activities that you genuinely look forward to doing, that way you won’t opt to binge watch Netflix instead of break your PR.

Need some inspo? Try this full-body HIIT dance workout from Ailey Extension instructor Karen L. Arceneaux. The ten-minute routine will get you off the couch and your heart rate way up. Made for all levels, Arceneaux’s dance workout challenges the entire body, with an emphasis on the all-important core. Follow along as she shows us how to strengthen our legs and glutes with squats, fire up our abs with planks, and sculpt our arms with fast-paced jab combinations.

In just ten minutes, you’ll get a high-intensity, full-body workout that makes you forget you’re even exercising. Don’t have a gym membership to get the job done? No problem: This quickie HIIT routine can be done anywhere (yes, even in your bedroom). So, the next time you’re tempted to skip a jog, opt to complete this calorie-torching sweat session instead.