Here's the Workout Playlist Lindsey Vonn Uses to Get Pumped Up

Lindsey Vonn opened up to Health this month about everything from body image struggles to how she's handling her recent breakup from Tiger Woods. But it's her work, as an athlete and philanthropist, that's most important to her, she says. And to get it all done she's got to be in her best shape.

Her healthy living philosophy: “Eat what your body wants, and try to be as active as you can. Get into a routine, and the more you can stick to that routine, the easier it’ll be to stay fit and healthy,” she advises.

Getting into an exercise routine is even easier when you have an awesome playlist to dive into while you sweat. Luckily, Lindsey’s got your back. She hand-picked these songs for Health readers.

RELATED: The Ultimate Beyoncé Workout Playlist

Enjoy!

[spotify id="spotify:user:health.com:playlist:2MMeHgNDWAuOvo1N1NXT6k" width="300" height="380" /]

RELATED: Why You Need to Update Your Workout Playlist, STAT