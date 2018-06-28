What's Amazon Prime Day? Everything You Need to Know About the Biggest Sale of the Year

The fourth annual Amazon Prime Day is almost here, and to say we're getting excited would be a huge understatement. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming sale—and make sure to keep an eye on this page, as we'll continue to update it with the best deals as soon as we learn about them.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

First launched back in 2015, Prime Day has become one of the biggest sales of the year, with major markdowns on everything from electronics to fitness gear to smart home gadgets (last year, the Echo was one of the most popular items sold).

The exact details of Prime Day change from year to year. This year, the sale is going to be on July 16. But you don't have to wait until then to save: Pre-sales will be announced a few days before the actual event (more on that below).

What should I know about Amazon Prime Day?

If you spot a great deal, you should definitely click "Add to cart" ASAP. Many Prime Day sales have a short time limit, and others, called "lightening deals," end when the item is out of stock. Some sales are also announced throughout the day, so keep checking back to make sure you don't miss anything.

Last year, we saw some great savings on workout and sporting gear (including must-have brands like Reebok, Adidas, and Fitbit), home and electronics (tons of Amazon devices were marked down), kitchen essentials from brands like Keurig and Calphalon, and even some rare luxury beauty discounts.

How can I find the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

The first thing you need to do is make sure you're an Amazon Prime member; all Prime Day sales are exclusive to members. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial during your first month of Prime, and it's then $119 a year. If you're not already a member, trust us, it's worth every penny: you get access to tons of freebies (music, videos, e-books, and audio streaming services), as well as free 2-day shipping on qualifying items.

Amazon has started to announce some early deals. Here are a few sales you can take advantage of right now:

• Echo Show: Save $100 on the Echo Show, Amazon's smart home device which uses their Alexa technology to make video calls, watch video briefings, movies and TV shows, use your smart home camera, view photos, see the weather forecast, and much more. Shop the Echo Show now to get the $100 savings.

• Amazon Brands: The site is offering their lowest prices ever on items from Amazon-exclusive collections. A few highlights: Get 25% off furniture from Rivet and Stone & Beam, up to 20% off AmazonBasics, and 30% off everyday essentials from Presto!, and Mama Bear.

• Prime Video, DVDs, and Blu-Ray: Save up to 50% on movies and TV shows.

• Amazon Music: If you have Amazon Prime and haven't yet tried it, you can get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $.99.

• Kindle Unlimited: If you have Amazon Prime and haven't yet tried this service, you can get three months of unlimited reading for just $.99.

• Audible: Get your first three months at more than 65% off for $4.95 a month.

Keep an eye on this page, and we'll continue to update it as new deals come in.