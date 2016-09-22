How To Stretch Your Hamstring

Getting ready to go on a trip? The best way to prep your body for long hours of seated travel is to stretch your hamstrings, since movement helps keep your blood flowing to prevent blood clots. Watch the video as fitness expert Lauren Williams shows how you can stretch your hamstrings while also working your calves and shoulders with one simple exercise.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

While standing on your right foot, take your left foot out in front. Flex that toe to the ceiling. Reach down, bending your right knee. Reach with your hands toward that foot, pass your toe until you feel a stretch. Then, come up tall, reset, and put your other foot forward.