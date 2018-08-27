Halle Berry Just Revealed the One Workout That’s Kept Her Fit and Toned for 10 Years

Halle Berry’s Instagram is a one-stop shop for wellness inspiration, and in the latest installment of her #FitnessFriday posts, she revealed the workout she swears by: boxing.

“Boxing is still considered one of the best full body workouts. You’ll sculpt every muscle and burn major calories and fat. It dramatically decreases stress levels, develops hand-eye coordination and builds confidence and discipline,” Berry wrote with a photo of her and trainer Peter Lee Thomas in the middle of a fierce face off in front of a punching bag.

But benefits aside, Berry went on to say her favorite part of boxing is the nonstop learning.

“I’ve been boxing for the past 10 years and regularly for the past 3 and I love that I always learn a new way to challenge myself and work new muscles,” she wrote.

If you’re looking for a way to shake up your workout routine, Berry challenges you to give boxing a go. “I promise you’ll have fun, get your heart rate up and sculpt your body at the same time!!”

Not sure how to get started? Get acquainted with throwing punches by doing these moves at home before lacing up your gloves.

Like Berry said, stepping into the ring will be a learning curve—but once you get comfortable, your workout is sure to be a knockout.