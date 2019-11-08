Image zoom Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Stop what you’re doing, put down all hot liquids, and prepare yourself for a real can-you-believe-she-looks-like-that moment.

Behold, Halle Berry’s actual six-pack abs—and in her new Instagram photo posted Friday, she looks pretty pleased about them. As she should be, of course; apparently Berry worked hard for those washboard abs while training for her new movie, Bruised.

“There’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it,” Berry, 53, wrote. “One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs - and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!”

RELATED: Halle Berry Just Revealed the One Workout That’s Kept Her Fit and Toned for 10 Years

Luckily, Berry shared her top tips and encouragement in the post for setting a goal (like her abs) and sticking with it. “I encourage you to guys to set your bar,” she wrote. “What is your fitness goal? Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments and HOLD yourself to it.”

Yes, it sounds difficult—and Berry agrees that the work won’t be easy, but says that the payoff will be “worth every damn second.”

Even then, Berry didn’t stop there—in her Instagram Stories, she shared her “Fitness Friday: Bruised Edition,” appearing alongside her Bruised performance coach Mubarak “Bar” Malik to share some of the exact moves she does to get those ripped abs—all including a kettlebell.

Her routine includes kettlebell squat presses (three sets of 10 reps each), kettlebell swings (three sets of 15 reps each), and kettlebell lift-and-lunge (three sets of five reps each, on each side).

RELATED: This Is Halle Berry's Workout For Better Sex

This is obviously not the first time Berry has shown off her physique (and workout routines) on Instagram. A quick glance—okay, an envious trawl—through it, and it’s clear that she’s seriously dedicated to staying fit. In January 2018, she and her longtime trainer Peter Lee Thomas started their #FitnessFriday video series, in which they post something inspiring about fitness to inspire her followers.

Earlier this year, Thomas told the Los Angeles Times that “there’s no secret” to Berry’s off-the-chart bod, except really, really hard work. “With Halle, she has the drive and the tenacity,” he said. “She shows up and looks at working out as something that has to be done and she doesn’t hold back.”

And Malik agrees. On Berry’s Instagram stories, he declares, “Halle is a beast [...] Her mental focus is top, top level [...] She has been killing it every day, she trains like four hours a day [...] She’s inspired me, and I thought I was at a certain level.”

And it's not just Berry's trainers that are giving her all the praise—her fans and other celebs on Instagram can't stop fawning over Berry's super-ripped core. "Gains!!" wrote actor Michael B. Jordan, while Gabrielle Union added, "Let. Them. KNOW!!!"

Let them know is right! Brb, gonna go grab a kettlebell now.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter