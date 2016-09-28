How to Do a Half Kneel Hip Stretch

Sitting for long periods—whether you’re on a plane, behind the wheel, or at your desk—can cause tight hips, which in turn can cause lower back pain. In this video, Lauren Williams shows us one simple exercise that stretches the hips, quads, and hamstrings to combat the negative effects of your most sedentary days. Bonus? You can do it pretty much anywhere. Watch the video learn how.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Start on the ground, starting in a half kneel position. Start on your right knee, left foot is flat on the ground. Bring your right hand down to the ground, and extend your leg squeezing your butt, so you can feel the stretch through the front of the hip. Then, lower that knee down. Repeat with the other leg.