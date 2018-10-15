5 Exercises People Always Get Wrong at the Gym, According to Trainers

You’ve got your workout routine down pat, and it kind of makes you feel like a badass. But consider that tiny breaks in your form may be cheating out of results. The fact is, even the most hard-core gym rats get basic exercises (like squats and deadlifts) wrong, opening themselves up to injury. That’s why we asked some of our favorite celebrity trainers to share the workout mistakes people commonly make. Check out their answers in the video above, then scroll down for a their takeaway advice.

Get lined up before you squat

Nicole Winhoffer’s pro tip: Before you bend your knees, make sure that these four points are in alignment: your heels, knees, hips, and shoulders.

Slow down your reps

Many people try to do reps as fast as they can, says Lacey Stone, a trainer on Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian. But going slower will actually help you build more strength.

Control your chaturanga

Instead of thinking of this pose as a push-up, try to keep your movement as controlled and slow as possible, Hilaria Baldwin says. That will help prevent you from collapsing into the pose.

Quit hunching

When you’re on a cardio machine, especially the StairMaster, roll your shoulders back and stand tall, says Jeanette Jenkins. If you lean forward and transfer some of your weight to the machine, you end up getting less of a workout.

Deadlift right

When you’re doing a single-leg Romanian deadlift, Anna Kaiser says to keep your spine straight, and extend your glutes all the way to the back of the room as you hinge at the waist.

