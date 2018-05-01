9 Things the Tone It Up Trainers Always Keep in Their Gym Bags

If you follow Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott on Instagram, you know the fitness trainers behind the popular Tone It Up program make hitting the gym look ridiculously chic. The duo—who recently launched a new 8-Week Bikini Series challenge to help followers in shape for summer—gave us a peek at the must-have items they keep stashed inside their gym bags at all times. Here, nine essentials that help them go from a sweat session to brunch to the office with ease.