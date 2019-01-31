The Best Gym Backpacks for Transporting Your Workout Clothes

Dagne Dover

These super versatile gym backpacks will make sticking to your fitness goals so much easier.

By Chelsey Hamilton
January 31, 2019
If you’re always on the go, having a reliable and versatile gym bag is a must—but what’s even better is having a gym backpack. No matter how busy your schedule is, gym backpacks make it easy to stay on track with your fitness goals by allowing you to easily tote around your belongings hands-free. This way, you’ll already have your workout clothes and sneakers on hand so you can squeeze in a quick sweat sesh whenever it fits into your day.

Aside from being a super convenient way to store all your workout supplies, gym backpacks are much more compact and easy to carry compared to traditional sports duffel bags. When you’re out and about throughout the day, you won’t have to worry about lugging a heavy bag on your shoulder—instead, your commute will be a breeze. Many of the best gym backpacks also come with other brag-worthy features, like built-in shoe compartments, numerous zippered pockets for additional storage, and durable, water-resistant fabric.

Below, you’ll find a list of the five best gym backpacks that include all of these features and more. We’ve included options at a variety of different price points to fit any budget, and the best part is, these fashionable gym bags for women are all super stylish. In fact, you won’t even know they’re meant for the gym. Perfect for toting around your belongings from home, to the office, to the gym or studio, these multi-functional gym backpacks are a must-have for busy people.

1
Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack

Dagne Dover

With multiple zippered pockets throughout, this compact, super trendy gym backpack is so versatile—and it doesn’t even look like a gym bag at all. It includes a removable shoe bag (perfect for storing your sneaks) and comes in three different sizes for you to choose from.

available at dagnedover.com $135
SHOP NOW
2
Caraa Studio Duffel Backpack

Nordstrom.com

This three-in-one studio duffel backpack can be carried as a backpack, satchel bag, or duffel. Its multi-functional design has everything you’ll need from a gym bag, including tons of pockets, mesh padding for breathability, and waterproof material. Along with its convenience and versatility, it also boasts a sophisticated black and gold look, making the price tag completely worth it.

available at nordstrom.com $425
SHOP NOW

3
A New Day Zip Top Backpack

Target.com

If you’re looking for a comparable option that’s more affordable, go with this super chic zip-top backpack that looks like a designer bag. With black faux-leather material and gold zippers, this sleek backpack includes multiple inner compartments and is very spacious inside.

available at target.com $37
SHOP NOW
4
Under Armour Hustle 3.0 Backpack

Amazon.com

If you’re interested in finding a gym bag with a shoe compartment, look no further than this large Under Armour sports backpack. Complete with durable, water-resistant fabric and soft mesh pockets inside, you can depend on this go-to backpack to stand up to wear and tear for years. It even has a separate zippered shoe compartment across the bottom to store your gym sneakers, as well as two mesh water bottle pockets on either side.

available at amazon.com $70
SHOP NOW
5
Holyluck Gym Drawstring Backpack Bag

Amazon.com

The cheapest option, this drawstring gym bag is the perfect budget-friendly, no-frills option that’s still reliable. Made with a thick and durable polyester material, it includes a sturdy drawstring closure for the main compartment and a front zipper pocket for added convenience. What’s more, this super affordable bag has nearly 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

available at amazon.com $11
SHOP NOW

