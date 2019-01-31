The Best Gym Backpacks for Transporting Your Workout Clothes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’re always on the go, having a reliable and versatile gym bag is a must—but what’s even better is having a gym backpack. No matter how busy your schedule is, gym backpacks make it easy to stay on track with your fitness goals by allowing you to easily tote around your belongings hands-free. This way, you’ll already have your workout clothes and sneakers on hand so you can squeeze in a quick sweat sesh whenever it fits into your day.

Aside from being a super convenient way to store all your workout supplies, gym backpacks are much more compact and easy to carry compared to traditional sports duffel bags. When you’re out and about throughout the day, you won’t have to worry about lugging a heavy bag on your shoulder—instead, your commute will be a breeze. Many of the best gym backpacks also come with other brag-worthy features, like built-in shoe compartments, numerous zippered pockets for additional storage, and durable, water-resistant fabric.

Below, you’ll find a list of the five best gym backpacks that include all of these features and more. We’ve included options at a variety of different price points to fit any budget, and the best part is, these fashionable gym bags for women are all super stylish. In fact, you won’t even know they’re meant for the gym. Perfect for toting around your belongings from home, to the office, to the gym or studio, these multi-functional gym backpacks are a must-have for busy people.

