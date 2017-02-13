6 Exercises to Sculpt Lean, Strong Legs Like Your Favorite Stars at the Grammys

Tune into the Grammy Awards last night? Then you know that legs were having a major moment. From the red carpet to the performance stage, the limbs of several of our favorite celebs, including Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Carrie Underwood, Taraji P. Henson, Heidi Klum, and (all of) Beyonce, were on display in micro minis, gorgeous gowns with thigh-high splits, and barely-there booty shorts. And let’s be honest: We were here for all of it.

In honor of their striking stems, we’ve pulled together some of our toughest leg toners to help you get a leg up as well. While it won’t be easy, these exercises will definitely be effective in helping to get those gams in showoff shape.

You leaner, stronger leg plan starts now.

Side Lunge

Start with feet in a wide stance; toes pointed forward. Lunge to the right, lowering as far down as possible, and then lift and flex the left foot. Return left foot back to ground, pushing into it to rise back up start. Repeat movement on the left side.

Hip Bridge

Lie faceup with knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and toes lifted; arms should be at sides with fingers facing toes. Lift hips until back forms a straight line from knees to shoulders. Hold for 1 second, and then lower back to start. Repeat 15 times. (To see how it's done, click here.)

Flying Crescent Lunge

Start with feet together. Step backward with left foot, lowering down into a lunge. Keeping the right knee over the right ankle, reach arms up. Pushing off with both feet, jump straight up. Land back into a lunge, but this time with the right foot back. This is 1 rep; do 25. (Check the move out here.)

Down Dog Split

Start on all fours. Straighten legs and lift hips and butt into air to come into down dog. Push hands and feet into ground; relax head between arms. Lift right leg up as high as you can while keeping it straight; flex foot. Lower leg and repeat movement with left leg. (See it done here.)

Jazz Split Plank Lift

Lie on your right side with legs stacked, torso propped up on right elbow and left hand on floor. With knees slightly bent, stretch the bottom (right) leg forward and top (left) leg back. Lift hips and legs off of ground, balancing on the sides of feet, elbow, and hand. Lift back leg a few inches off the ground; hold for a moment, then release back to start. Do 15 to 30 reps per side. (For a visual, click here.)

Walking Side Squats with a Resistance Band

Stand with feet hip-width apart and a medium resistance band wrapped around ankles or just above knees (band taut); place hands on hips. Squat, and then step left foot out to left. Step right leg in toward left, keeping enough space so band remains taut. Do 10 reps. Reverse motion, stepping out to the right 10 times. Do 2 sets 3 times a week. (Click here for an illustration.)