A Waist-Defining Workout for Athletic Body Types

I've talked about great workouts if you've got a pear-shaped or curvy body. Now it’s time to discuss a more rectangular shape--the athletic body type. Think Hayden Panettiere. I myself have an athletic shape, which means broader shoulders, a strong back, and a less curvy lower half.

Athletic types, or mesomorphs, have more muscular builds with their weight evenly dispersed throughout their bodies. Women with athletic bodies are often looking to define their waistline because they are less curvy than those with a pear or hourglass shape.

Boxing with a lot of rotations is a good way to balance out your figure by tightening up your middle as it combines cardio and strength training. It is also important to eat properly, as 5 to 10 pounds can make a big difference on this frame. Ready to get your bod into tip-top shape? Check out this workout I designed specifically for the athletic build.

1. Reverse Lunge with Rotation. Hold one dumbbell with both hands and stand with feet hip-width apart and your arms straight out in front of you. Step back with your left foot, lowering your body into a lunge. Both legs should be at a 90-degree angle. As you lunge, rotate your torso to the right bringing the weight over to the right side of your body. As you push back to standing position, rotate your torso back to center. Repeat on the other side. This counts as 1 rep. Do 20 reps total.

2. Plank with Alternating Knee to Elbow Rotation. Start in push up position with your hands beneath your shoulders. From here, drive your left knee up to meet your right elbow. Return to pushup position. Repeat on the other side, driving your right knee up to meet your left elbow. These count as 1 rep. Do 20 reps.

3. Standing Crunches with Weights. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes facing forward. Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Start with your right arm extended up above your head. From here, bring your right knee up at your side while bringing your right elbow down to meet your knee. Hold here for a count, and return to starting position. Keep your abs engaged, targeting your obliques. Work your right side first, and then switch to your left. Do 20 reps on each side.

Don't have an athletic body type? Check out my pear shaped or curvy body workouts!

Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, best-selling author, and entrepreneur. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CW’s Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants’ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBC’s Today Show, Extra, The Doctors and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer on Facebook, Twitter, G+ and on Pinterest.