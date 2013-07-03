Get Sexy Summer Shoulders Fast



What do tiny straps, sun dresses and strapless gowns have in common? They all go perfectly with strong, sculpted shoulders. With summer in full swing, itâs the perfect time to focus on your deltoids with these 3 at-home moves.

1.Front to Lateral Raise. Grab two light weights and stand shoulder-width apart. Lift one arm in front of you, raising up to shoulder height, and raise the other arm to the side, making an L shape with your arms. Lower your arms back to your side, and alternate. Aim for 3 sets of 12. If you don't have a set of light weights, full water bottles or cans will do the trick.

2. Planks with a Shoulder Touch. Get into a plank position. Balancing on your left arm, lift your right hand up to touch your left shoulder, hold for one count and lower it back down. Do the other arm to complete one rep, and go for 20 reps. If youâre a beginner, start with with a regular plank without the weights, and hold for 30 seconds. Remember to keep your abs engaged, and your shoulders and chest strong so you donât let your chest âsink down.â Pro tip: planks are also great for your abs and can be more effective than crunches.

3. Pull-ups. Women especially are reluctant to try these, but they are a fantastic way to build and keep upper body strength and get at your shoulders. I put a pull-up bar in my houseÂ in a doorway I go through all the time, and put in 2 or 3 every time I walk under it. Adding a pull-up bar to your home will keep your shoulders strong and sexy all year round.

