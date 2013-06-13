Get Out of That Chair! (And Use It to Do This Fat-Blasting Butt Workout)

On any given day, you probably find yourself sitting way too much. Many of us sit behind a desk all day at work then park our butts in front of a laptop or TV for a few more hours when we get home.

But did you know that a mountain of research shows that too much sitting is bad for your health? Studies have linked long periods of sitting to a slower metabolism, more fat storage, and a higher risk of diabetes, heart attacks, and even cancer. (And that's true, even if you spend your non-sitting hours at the gym.)

Of course, you can do something about this. Give yourself a break! Get up and get moving! It's thought that taking breaks may counteract the dangerous effects of prolonged sitting.

So the next time you feel like kicking back, turn your chair into a great workout tool instead.

Start with one of our favorite butt-blasting moves:

1. Make sure you use a firm, sturdy chair (not an office chair with wheels!) that can be secured against a wall.

2. Prop one foot against the front of the chair, as if you’re pushing the chair against the wall. Give yourself a good, wide stance. This is important for correct alignment through the completed move.

3. Lower yourself down into a lunge position, making sure that your knee stays aligned over your ankle. Repeat 10-15 times and then switch to the other leg.

4. Bonus! If you want to turn this into a fat-burning drill, add in a 30-second interval of your favorite cardio moves--like jumping jacks, jogging in place, and squat-jumps--before switching legs.

The more quickly you move and transition between the lunges and cardio intervals, the more effective this mini-workout becomes. Have a (butt) blast!

Faith Dey is an ACE-certified personal trainer and health coach, specializing in women’s wellness and nutrition. She has helped certify fitness professionals across the U.S. and is a former co-host of ESPN’s Crunch Fitness.

