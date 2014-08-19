Get Inspired By This Ace Little League Pitcher—a 13-Year-Old Girl

If you spent any of your formative years on a playground, at some point you probably heard someone utter the totally sexist and derogatory phrase: “You throw like a girl!” Well, thanks to 13-year-old Mo’ne Davis, that phrase may be taking on a new and much more positive meaning.

Davis is a pitcher for Philadelphia's Taney Dragons, and is currently playing in the Little League World Series (LLWS). This phenom—who is one of only two girls in this year’s series—can not only throw a 70 mph fastball (whoa!), but this past Friday, she pitched a shutout. Did we mention she is the only girl to do so in the 67-year history of the event? She’s kind of a big deal.

And that has not been lost on the world. In fact, folks such as rapper Lil Wayne, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, Magic Johnson, and countless of young girls have taken to Twitter to sing her well-deserved praises.

But even as the spotlight shines brightly on her, she still understands the importance of her teammates. “I don’t really like all of the attention,” she said in an interview with Karl Ravech on espnW.com. “It just feels like everything is about me and they don’t see the whole picture of my teammates, and without my teammates, I don’t think we’d be here right now.”

Talented and modest, what more could we ask for? Simply put, Davis is an inspiration to women of all ages. She is living proof that the sky is the limit, no matter how old you are. The best part: She’s still got plenty of time left on that baseball diamond—and I can’t wait to see what she does next.

Rozalynn S. Frazier is the Fitness Editor at Health.